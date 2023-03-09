Abbotsford’s Boseko and Nelson Lokombo honoured at The Game next month

Abbotsford’s Boseko (left) and Nelson Lokombo will be honoured at The Game next month.

The BC Community Football Association’s showcase event returns to Chilliwack next month.

The Game, set for April 29 at Exhibition Stadium, features players from all across the province and this year is a tribute to Abbotsford’s Boseko and Nelson Lokombo.

The Lokombo brothers are W.J. Mouat Secondary grads and both currently play in the Canadian Football League.

There will be three games featuring players of different age groups and the theme will be the BC Lions vs. the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Boseko is a member of the Lions, while Nelson plays for the Roughriders.

All players will be drafted on March 25 and will be assigned to either wear the orange of the Lions or the green of the Roughriders. Age groups include: young prospects (2010 and 2011 birth year), junior prospects (2008 and 2009 birth year and senior prospects (2005, 2006 and 2007 birth year).

All players will also be in Chilliwack on April 1 and 2 to practice for the games. CFL hall of famer Damon Allen will be on hand at that time to talk about his football journey to players and parents.

Last year’s event featured a celebration of Abbotsford Senior grad and current Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, with the teams either wearing Notre Dame Fighting Irish or Pittsburgh Steelers colours.

All players participating will be highlighted with player profile videos and sideline interviews. The games will also be streamed live on the VBN Sports YouTube Channel.

