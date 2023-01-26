Abbotsford’s Bo Lokombo signs extension with CFL’s BC Lions

Lokombo, a linebacker who calls Chilliwack home, is looking to help the Leos take the next step

A popular B.C. Lion who calls Chilliwack home is staying put for the next two seasons. Linebacker Bo (Boseko) Lokombo has signed an extension with the Canadian Football League club. The 32-year-old could have hit free agency Feb. 14.

“This franchise means so much to me and it’s exciting for me and my family to stay in orange and black,” said Lokombo in a Lions news release.

Lokombo was born in the Congo, raised in Abbotsford, and graduated from W.J. Mouat Secondary. He played his college ball at the University of Oregon before breaking into the pro ranks with the Lions in 2014. Lokombo has actually been with B.C. three times (2014-16, 2018 and 2021-to-present) while also making one-season stops in Montreal (2019) and Toronto (2019). He took a shot at the NFL in 2017, spending time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

While he struggled through injuries in 2022, Lokombo showed what he could do in 2021 when he recorded 77 tackles (66 on defence, 11 on special teams), four quarterback sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 14 games. Those stats earned him the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award.

Last season he played 13 games with 52 total tackles and two QB sacks.

“Our linebacker room and entire defence have raised their game to a higher level and we all look forward to making even more plays in 2023.”

