Abbotsford Senior grad, Chilliwack product Jalen Edwards signs with Regina Cougars

2019 Abby Senior grad set to join Regina’s men’s basketball program in the fall

Abbotsford Senior grad and Chilliwack product Jalen Edwards has signed with the University of Regina Cougars men’s basketball program. (Regina Cougars graphic/Ben Lypka photo)

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad and Chilliwack product Jalen Edwards has signed with the University of Regina Cougars men’s basketball team.

The 2019 ASSS grad played last season with the South Carolina-based Erskine College Flying Fleet, averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games with the NCAA Division II team. The previous year he attended Niagara County Community College in San Born, N.Y.

Edwards originally committed to the Port Angeles, Wash.-based Peninsula College Panthers back in 2019.

He had an excellent high school sports career with the Abbotsford Panthers, starring for the school in both basketball and football.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Jalen will be joining us,” stated Cougars head coach Steve Burrows. “He’s a high-character guy who we expect will be able to step right in and make an impact not only now, but for years to come.”

Huge addition for @cougsmbb! Jalen Edwards joins the squad from Erskine College in South Carolina 💪🏾 🗞️ https://t.co/C9whB3DHSv#WeAreUofR pic.twitter.com/eDXpNFmP7X — U of R Cougars (@ReginaCougars) May 10, 2022

Edwards still has four years of U Sports athletic eligibility remaining.

The Cougars finished the 2021-22 regular season in first place in Canada West’s East Division with a record of 12-4. Regina advanced to the final four, but then fell 74-62 to the eventual CW champion Victoria Vikes.

There is the possibility that Edwards and the Cougars will visit Abbotsford and the UFV Cascades, but the 2022-23 CW regular season schedule has not yet been released.

