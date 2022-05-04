Abbotsford Canucks support flood relief efforts at Archway

Canucks have raised over $1 million this season for local causes, $250,000 of which went to Archway

(left to right) Abbotsford Canucks COO Rob Mullowney, Philanthropy Specialist Janis Mitchell, Philanthropy Manager Jennifer Wilford and Archway Executive Director Rod Santiago display the $250,000 cheque given to Archway from the Abbotsford Canucks. (Submitted)

The Abbotsford Canucks first regular season is in the books, but some of the biggest winners are those in need in the community.

The team recently announced that a total of $1.17 million has been donated this season to the local community through the Red Cross, Kidsport, Archway Community Services, the Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 program and others.

Approximately $250,000 of that money was donated to Archway Community Services to assist with the agency’s continued flood relief and resiliency efforts. The Abbotsford Canucks presented Archway with a cheque on April 9.

“This fundraising milestone would not be possible without the incredible support from fans and the community who have embraced the team in our inaugural year,” stated Abbotsford Canucks CEO Rob Mullowney. “We are committed to giving back to the community and touching lives in a way that makes a lasting difference. We plan to do even more in the years ahead.”

The funds given to Archway will enable long-term support for those affected including providing essential food and household items, service navigation, counselling and more. Since the flooding in November, Archway has distributed food, furniture, grocery and gas cards to hundreds of those affected.

“We’re so grateful to the Canucks organization for investing in the local community,” stated Rod Santiago, Archway’s Executive Director. “Recovery from the flooding is still ongoing for so many families and we’re encouraged by the continued support and collaboration of our community.”

The Canucks return to action tonight (Wednesday) in game two of the American Hockey League’s first round best-of-three series against the Bakersfield Condors.

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodCanucksfundraising