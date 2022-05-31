Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake

Hosted by Cultus Lake Water Sports committee, races run June 4 and 5

An Indigenous canoe racing event that’s been around for more than 60 years will return to Cultus Lake this weekend.

The 64th annual War Canoe Races hosted by the Cultus Lake Water Sports committee is set for June 4 and 5 at Main Beach.

The races begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 starting with kids racing in singles, doubles and six-man.

After the kids races, it’s the adult races where there will be singles, doubles, mixed doubles, six-man, 11-man, masters and memorial races. There’s also the junior buckskins (age 13 and under, buckskins (16 and under) and senior buckskins (19 and under).

The adult and buckskin races races go all day Saturday June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

There will also be arts and crafts, food vendors, bannock and more.

The Cultus Lake Water Sports 64th annual War Canoe Races is June 4 and 5 at Main Beach in Cultus Lake. For more, go to facebook.com/CultusLakeWarCanoe.

Pay parking will be in effect.

RELATED: War canoe races return to Chilliwack waterway at Skwah

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakeIndigenous

Previous story
McDavid’s Oilers, MacKinnon’s Avalanche poised to meet in Western Conference final
Next story
Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup

Just Posted

The designers of the pride banners, from left, Bon Graham, Teri Westerby and Justin Mallard, chat on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 underneath two of the 100 banners that were installed in downtown Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Rainbow banners installed in downtown Chilliwack for pride month

The provincial government took over the Home Owner Grant program in 2021. This photo depicts housing on Chilliwack Mountain near the Fraser River. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack residents receiving their 2022 property tax notices

Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake

Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro is the CEO of UpMeals, a company striving to bring healthy meals to the people through high-tech vending machines. (UpMeals photo)
Chilliwack Secondary alum Drew Munro leads food-tech company