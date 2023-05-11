OPINION: What sayeth the man on the Clapham omnibus about so-called ‘catch-and-release’ justice?

‘Reasonable’ people aren’t upset about every day bail release, but the killers and gangsters spark ire

Everyone wants to blame someone when it comes to the public perception of “catch-and-release” justice in British Columbia.

Some members of the public blame the police, which is nonsense. Others are blaming Crown prosecutors for not pushing hard enough for detention of those charged with crimes. Premier David Eby blames federal Bill C-75 and its principle of restraint, which orders judges to release on bail at the earliest opportunity over detention.

But Eby also blames judges.

“In British Columbia, preliminary data on bail hearings indicates that more than half of the attempts by prosecutors to seek detention are being rejected by the courts,” Eby said in a statement on April 23.

This is using an anecdote to attempt to score political points.

So on this subject, what sayeth the man on the Clapham omnibus?

Bear with me.

The word “reasonable” is used throughout our criminal justice system both casually and officially (e.g. guilty beyond a reasonable doubt). Our system is of course based on English law. The so-called “man on the Clapham omnibus” is the hypothetical ordinary, reasonable citizen against whom certain conduct can and should be measured.

The modern equivalent is meant to suggest the non-partisan, regular citizen who works a job, and commutes every day. A regular Joe.

With “him” in mind, here are a couple of examples of recent bail decisions. Remembering also that extreme examples don’t explain every day in court.

When Tyler Jack Newton, a man with 51 convictions including manslaughter was released on bail last fall, it spurred BC United (then BC Liberal) MLA Karin Kirpatrick to bring it up in question period.

READ MORE: ‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature

“Every day there is another catch-and-release horror story. Tyler Newton is a violent prolific offender,” said Kirpatrick.

She pointed out that parole documents showed that Newton had “blatantly and repeatedly disregarded release conditions,” and is a high-risk offender with a history of breaching parole.

Closer to home is long-time cocaine dealing gangster Clayton Eheler who is so slippery he cannot be held behind bars. Eheler was convicted of processing a mountain of cocaine in a Chilliwack apartment, and previously was caught while out on bail with a fake passport with his face and his cousin’s name.

It took facial recognition software used by Global Affairs Canada to ID Eheler as the man in the photo in the fake passport. Two months later, he was caught violating conditions. Then, back in custody, without a lawyer, and with Crown counsel vehemently opposed to his release on bail for obvious (and “reasonable”) reasons, Judge David Albert let him out again.

READ MORE: Chilliwack gangster Clayton Eheler released on bail despite acquiring a fraudulent passport in 2019

In a recent Postmedia op-ed, Vancouver criminal lawyer Matthew Nathanson outlined his take on the current discourse surrounding bail. I couldn’t agree more with him that the current discourse about being “soft on crime” isn’t helpful nor an accurate assessment of how the law and the courts work.

Nathanson points to section 11(e) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that grants the right to reasonable bail as an imperative. He also points to Bill C-75, which says that “release at the earliest opportunity is favoured over detention,” including and with less strict bail conditions, something affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Judges have to follow the law when it comes to bail, but Crown counsel could maybe do a better job of telling judges what risk there is if certain offenders are released into the community.

Nathanson says “We don’t lock up presumptively innocent people because it is politically popular.” That may be so, but the public isn’t upset about people with no previous convictions being released on bail. They are upset about killers and gangsters being treated with kid gloves like they are first-time offenders.

Reasonable? I don’t know, but I suspect the man at the back of the Clapham omnibus would find releasing people like this on bail unreasonable indeed.

