OPINION: This is an important Chilliwack story about nothing

Dumptrucks coming and going from a Chilliwack Lake Road property on the Soowahlie Nation reserve land on March 13, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Like Seinfeld, this is a column about nothing.

“What’s happening over there?” curious people ask on social media when they see police vehicles screaming down a street, or hear sirens off in the distance, or otherwise see, hear, smell, taste, feel something out of the ordinary.

As journalists, we are in the business of out of the ordinary. I’ve said it in the past to folks who say we spend too much time on “bad” news: if you brush your teeth, drive to work, sit down at your desk, and come home, that’s not news.

That’s ordinary life.

If your toothpaste is poison, your car catches on fire, your boss is a sex offender, or your house falls into a sinkhole, that’s news.

All that is to say that we thought we had a big story on our hands Monday morning after a communication from a reader. There may have been a few small leaps of logic in the mix suggesting that dozens of truckloads of potentially toxic materials a day were being dumped on Soowahlie land in the Chilliwack River Valley (CRV) right next to the Baker Trails Mobile Home Park.

This is very close to the Vedder River.

Not only that, we were told the trucks were shipping the materials from an illegal dump site in the Columbia Valley where the dumping of waste was shut down last fall. Or… we were told, maybe it was coming from a place west of Chilliwack, Surrey maybe.

On the Columbia Valley story, residents were worried what was being dumped was toxic and could leak into the aquifer.

The owner of the farm claimed it was organic waste being processed into compost to improve the yield of his land. No one bought what he was selling, as the supposed compost could be seen contaminated with glass, plastic, ceramic tiles and drywall, according to one neighbour.

That dump was shut down by the Ministry of Environment, and Monday, some neighbours of the sliver of Soowahlie land on the north side of Chilliwack Lake Road feared it was being shipped there.

Right away reporter Jennifer Feinberg got on the phone with FVRD Area E director Patti MacAhonic to find out what was what. MacAhonic said residents had been calling her, and on this day by 10 a.m. or so she had counted 33 dump trucks already. She was on the case.

And I took a drive. Ironically, before I even left the neighbourhood of our office, I saw five RCMP vehicles speed over the Yale Road overpass to the Tim Hortons. I’m not sure if it’s a symptom or a root cause of journalism, but pathological curiosity comes with the job so when someone yells “what’s happening?” we want to find out if we can.

I did U-turn and found out nothing was happening at the Tim Hortons. Cops were talking to a rough-looking man with a shopping cart. Someone likely called in a report of a weapon, which brings out the cavalry.

Back to the CRV. When I got there, sure enough, the entire area from the Columbia Valley Road and Vedder roundabouts up Chilliwack Lake Road was crawling with dump trucks with trailers. I counted 40 in about 30 minutes in the area.

I took a few photos. I couple of short videos. I got as close to the property in question as I could. Then I followed a couple of dump trucks. There were so many. But then I saw in the trailer of two of them heading towards the CRV what looked like rocks or gravel.

Then I followed trucks up towards Cultus and realized, they were not going to the Columbia Valley or even close. They were going to Vedder Mountain Quarry. To get rocks or gravel.

I told Feinberg, who asked me sarcastically if it was a “tempest in a tractor trailer,” and I said yes.

I texted MacAhonic who called me and said her husband walked to the site and found out the same thing. No toxic waste. No garbage dump. Just trucks delivering fill for what must be a construction project of some kind.

Stand down folks.

We are here to tell you what’s is happening and sometimes the story is no story. Sometimes what looks out of the ordinary is nothing but a big, fat, juicy nothing burger, as we like call it in the news room.

We love it when people tell us stuff, but sometimes the story is no story.

That’s the story.

