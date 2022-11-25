Send letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: Zajac Ranch is an excellent camp

‘No reason to knock the organization that has provided both joy to the children and a welcome respite to their parents’

I read the letter regarding Zajac Ranch (“Special needs children are routinely left out,” Progress Letters, Nov. 18.) with interest. My great-niece has attended the camp. She is one of the campers who requires an aide overnight as well as during the day. Her diagnosis is not required here other than to say it is a medical condition and not a behavioural one.

The first couple of times my niece wanted her to go, there was no aide available so she was unable to attend. Other children had already registered who also require aides. This camp is for all children with special needs and while it is frustrating that your child cannot attend at this time is no reason to knock the organization that has provided both joy to the children and a welcome respite to their parents.

I support their stand regarding taking your child home overnight. If they allow one parent to do it then they have to allow every parent to. That is not what Zajac Ranch is for.

Zajac Ranch has to be a closed area for many reasons, but the main one is the safety of the children. Can you imagine if it was open to let your car in and a runner took off? The rules are there for a reason and I would rather they be strictly enforced than exceptions be allowed.

Yes, there are few camps for special needs children but criticizing one that has an excellent reputation will not be a positive step towards getting more.

Shirley Carruthers

