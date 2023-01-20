Email editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: You can criticize immigration but don’t criticize migrants

‘There is so much unwarranted contempt for these people’

A perception persists of migrants, and sometimes even refugees, as basically willfully and contently becoming permanent financial/resource burdens on their host nation.

There is so much unwarranted contempt for these people, yet so many are rightfully despondent, perhaps enough so to work very hard in cashless exchange for basic food and shelter.

They do want to pull their own weight through employment, even if only to prove their detractors wrong.

Migrant laborers should be treated humanely, including timely access to proper work-related bodily protections. Too often they are not.

If they feel they must, critics of such refugees/migrants should get angry at the politicians who supposedly allow ‘too many’ migrants, but please don’t criticize desperate people for doing what we’d likely all do if in their dreadful position.

But then, all that no longer matters when migrants die in their attempt at arriving. Last winter a young family of four from India froze to death trying to access the U.S. via sub-zero southern Manitoba. And I wonder, how many have died or will while trying to access Canada?

Frank Sterle Jr.

