LETTER: Wonderful end-of-life care at Eden Care

I want to share my experience about the care, love and respect Eden Care Centre staff gave my husband Jerry (James Cunningham) and myself.

James was placed in Eden Care on March 17, 2022 as I could no longer take care of him 24/7.

On March 18, I met Marion in the office. We both had an instant connection of friendship, laughter and hugs. I knew Jerry was in the right place.

I then met Joseph and Tyler, the Eden management. They treated me with so much respect and stated if there’s anything I need for Jerry, to let them know. So I did.

The east wing nurses and caregivers, I couldn’t have wished for better care for Jerry. I give them all so much credit dealing with death every day and taking such good care of the patients who no longer can take care of themselves. They are very special.

Dr. Hamilton took great care of Jerry’s medical needs. Karen, the front door screener who tested for COVID, kept all the residents and patients safe.

Spring, who organized the recreation and activities, did an amazing job. The laundry staff and dietary staff did a great job trying to please everyone. I know I never went away hungry and always left a note on the tray telling them how much I enjoyed the meal.

The Christmas dinner they put on was excellent and everything was made from scratch.

I want to thank the housekeeping staff who were forever cleaning, and Glenda the hairdresser who cut Jerry’s hair every six weeks.

The maintenance man, Dayle, was there for me when I needed his help.

I can’t forget the new interns. I loved their positive attitudes. I wish them all the very best. I know they’ll do a great job.

There are so many names I wanted to mention and I didn’t want to miss anyone.

I want to thank each and every one of you in every department for the great care you always gave Jerry and I, and the laughter, the hugs, the love and respect you also gave me.

No place is perfect, but I always try to maintain a positive attitude and look for the good.

On Feb. 18, we were able to celebrate Jerry’s 90th birthday along with some of our friends. We all had an excellent time and they enjoyed seeing him one last time. I was just so proud of Jerry as he also enjoyed it.

On the 24th of February the Good Lord took him on his last journey home to be at peace.

Jerry will always remain in my heart and thoughts. I am also at peace.

I also want to thank Fraser Health, HandyDart, respite, Dr. Markey, Laura and Mareen, and the hospital for taking such great care of both Jerry and I.

Lots of hugs, love and respect to each and every one of you. Keep up the great work.

Creva Cunningham

