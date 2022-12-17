Chilliwack Hospice Society’s new office on Vedder Road. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

LETTER: Widow grateful for caring doctors and nurses at husband’s end of life

‘Your kindness was greatly appreciated’

We want to express our appreciation to Dr. S. Bartel and to Dr. Brad Dueck for their compassion and concern while professionally caring for George Neudorf – husband and father – especially, during his final months of life.

Thanks also for the wonderful, caring nurses, staff and volunteers at hospice.

Your kindness was greatly appreciated.

Nettie Neudorf & Family

