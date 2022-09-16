LETTER: Where major industrial projects happen, indigenous women go missing

‘Pipelines and the oil industry have exacerbated violence against native women’ - Human Rights Law Review blog

A red dress on a cedar branch over a creek where the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project (TMX) work was underway near Bridal Veil Falls east of Chilliwack on Aug. 30, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Re: Chillwack Progress Editor’s Note, Sept. 2, 2022, “A red dress in the woods on pipeline route.”

I must add that where the oil goes also goes missing Indigenous women. The two are greatly connected.

Where major industrialization happens with our natural resources, these become hotspots for missing indigenous women. They are more connected than you know.

See “Pipeline of Violence: The Oil Industry and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” in the Immigration and Human rights Law Review (lawblogs.uc.edu/ihrlr/2021/05/28/pipeline-of-violence-the-oil-industry-and-missing-and-murdered-indigenous-women).

Courtney McCarthy

