LETTER: We need affordable rental housing

I am dismayed to see so many apartment building developments at a starting cost of $1,300 per month or more for one-bedrooms. How is this even allowed? We already have a huge problem with homelessness and families struggling to even buy groceries. The more homeless we have, the higher crime rate we will have and the more dysfunctional our society will become. People simply cannot function and contribute when they have no roof over their heads. We don’t need millionaire developers putting up apartments at robbery prices, we need affordable housing for people.

Johanna Jones

