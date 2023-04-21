Tydel Foods owner Brigida Crosbie outside the meat shop on Patten Avenue in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Tydel is a bright light in Chilliwack for those in need

‘I think Brigida should be nominated for Chilliwack’s Outstanding Citizen recognition’

I live in downtown Chilliwack but I only heard about Brigida Crosbie and Tydel Foods on a short YouTube CBC segment recently. I spent about an hour there and as soon as I stepped into the small store, I was surrounded by commercial freezers and a warm welcome from multi-tasking Brigida. This place is brimming with quality meat (beef, pork, chicken) with a much wider selection of cuts than I had expected. It also sells frozen cod and salmon, and frozen prepared foods, with a wider offering of Asian foods coming soon. The place was bustling with an assortment of locals (seniors, young parents with children, etc.) dropping in.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Chilliwack meat shop feeding low-income residents, seniors with compassion

Brigida’s assessment was right when she opened her business when COVID hit. She knew a growing number of segments of society needed a place like this, and with inflation now so high the need is even greater. The business also welcomes people who are not financially struggling. The more people who buy their meat/products or give a donation, the more people Tydel Foods will have to support people in need. We always hear of people who have to decide whether to pay their rent or buy essential prescriptions or buy food or pay for electricity/heating.There’s not enough money to pay for all of these necessities. Prescriptions and food and too often electricity/heat are the first to go.

I think Brigida should be nominated for Chilliwack’s Outstanding Citizen recognition.

Sandra Baumgartner

chilliwack

