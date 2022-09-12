General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)

LETTER: Two Chilliwack residents explain why you should vote in the 2022 municipal election

‘We encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022’

The municipal election is Oct. 15. Ho hum. Pass the Cheetos. But wait! Should you pay attention? Yes, and here’s why:

Do you drive on local roads? Flush your toilet into local sewers? Drink our fantastic Chilliwack fresh water? Does your family depend on the library? Do your kids or grandkids go to school or learn to swim at the local pool? Do you expect police officers or firefighters to answer the call when you have an emergency? Recycling and composting? Garbage pickup? If any of these issues concern you, then local government is for you.

READ MORE: Municipal Election 2022

If you’re unsure if any of the candidates will represent your interests, have a conversation with friends, family or colleagues. Read the newspaper. Check out an all-candidates meeting such as one that is coming up on Sept. 28. Here’s where you learn who’s calm, who’s collaborative, who’s excited to work for a particular issue. And navigate to candidates’ websites and social media pages. You might surprise yourself that some newcomer candidates are the people you want to represent you.

It’s easy to vote – advance polls, mail-in ballots, and in person on election day. There is no wrong way to vote. And remember, you don’t have to fill up the ballot with candidates’ names if you don’t support them. Just vote for the people you want to get in. Voting only for those candidates means they have a better chance and you’re not diluting the vote. Only one candidate speaks for you? Then vote only for that person. It’s OK. You can do that.

After the election, you’ll find that your local city councillors and school trustees are the most available politicians. If you have a concern or compliment, it’s easy to send them an email or phone them to discuss it.

We encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Eryne Croquet and Lisa Morry

Chilliwack residents

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackElection 2022Letter to the EditorLettersvoting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Chilliwack school trustee responds to article about book banning in district

Just Posted

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Screenshot/Fraser Valley Regional District)
Flood Falls Trail wildfire estimated at 520 hectares and growing

(RCMP logo)
UPDATED: Misssing Chilliwack 19-year-old located safe and sound

Human-caused wildfire close to Hope, the Flood Falls Trail fire is one contributor of ongoing smoke and air quality issues across the region. (Evguenia Stilinovic/Facebook)
Air-quality advisory continues due to wafting smoke across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)
LETTER: Two Chilliwack residents explain why you should vote in the 2022 municipal election