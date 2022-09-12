LETTER: Two Chilliwack residents explain why you should vote in the 2022 municipal election

The municipal election is Oct. 15. Ho hum. Pass the Cheetos. But wait! Should you pay attention? Yes, and here’s why:

Do you drive on local roads? Flush your toilet into local sewers? Drink our fantastic Chilliwack fresh water? Does your family depend on the library? Do your kids or grandkids go to school or learn to swim at the local pool? Do you expect police officers or firefighters to answer the call when you have an emergency? Recycling and composting? Garbage pickup? If any of these issues concern you, then local government is for you.

If you’re unsure if any of the candidates will represent your interests, have a conversation with friends, family or colleagues. Read the newspaper. Check out an all-candidates meeting such as one that is coming up on Sept. 28. Here’s where you learn who’s calm, who’s collaborative, who’s excited to work for a particular issue. And navigate to candidates’ websites and social media pages. You might surprise yourself that some newcomer candidates are the people you want to represent you.

It’s easy to vote – advance polls, mail-in ballots, and in person on election day. There is no wrong way to vote. And remember, you don’t have to fill up the ballot with candidates’ names if you don’t support them. Just vote for the people you want to get in. Voting only for those candidates means they have a better chance and you’re not diluting the vote. Only one candidate speaks for you? Then vote only for that person. It’s OK. You can do that.

After the election, you’ll find that your local city councillors and school trustees are the most available politicians. If you have a concern or compliment, it’s easy to send them an email or phone them to discuss it.

We encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Eryne Croquet and Lisa Morry

Chilliwack residents

