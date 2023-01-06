LETTER: Too many lives are devalued, forgotten

‘Some human beings… and their suffering can be perceived as unworthy of external concern’

No person should ever be considered and treated as disposable, as it’s suspected that more murdered young indigenous women in Winnipeg literally were.

One can also observe somewhat similar great injustice with the many Canadian Indigenous children who’ve been buried in unmarked graves.

For me, a somewhat similar inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in protractedly devastating war zones and famine-stricken nations. The worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers. Those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news.

It’s yet more disturbing evidence that some human beings, however precious their souls, and their suffering can be perceived as unworthy of external concern (perhaps something similar to how human smugglers perceive their desperate cargo when performing their most immoral line of business).

Frank Sterle Jr.

