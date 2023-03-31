LETTER: Tolerance needed on all sides of school board issues

I want to address the issue of values versus personhood. First, speaking as a Christian, we believe that every human is created in the image of God. Because of that, each person has intrinsic worth, therefore worthy of dignity and respect, regardless of their lifestyle, worldview or personal values. However, we must make a distinction between a person and the values they hold. It is the values and deeply held beliefs that are revealed in one’s behaviour. I trust we can all agree that not all values are worthy of respect in this world. The key point is that we can respect everyone without sharing or celebrating their values and it does not mean that one is hateful if they don’t share those values.

So let’s come to the issue at hand, the use of SOGI resources in our schools and in particular, books associated with that. Those of us who come from a conservative or traditional value system are seriously concerned about the sexualization of our children in our schools. While others seem fine with that, is there a solution that would be amenable to all? Could we put the inflammatory rhetoric behind us and come together as reasonable adults and work this out? If we fail to do that, this will continue to fester and divide while forcing some families to resort to homeschooling or sending their children to private schools. This is a test for our society and we better rise to the challenge and uphold the values of respect and tolerance for all people, not just those who support our views. It works both ways.

Darrell Johnson

