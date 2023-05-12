King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the Royal Box ahead of the concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It is one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

LETTER: Time to disconnect from the British monarchy

‘Canada deserves better than to be associated with these morally bankrupt royals’

It’s refreshing and gratifying to see the results of a recent poll that indicates that a majority of Canadians agree that we should disconnect from the British monarchy.

King Charles III is unacceptable because he is morally bankrupt. No, not as morally bankrupt as his brother Andrew, known as “Randy Andy,” but morally bankrupt nonetheless.

Canada deserves better than to be associated with these morally bankrupt royals.

Rolf Van Nuys

READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

