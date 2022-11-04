LETTER: Those with criminal records should not be allowed to run for office

Persons with criminal records or pending charges should not be allowed to run for politics at any level of government. If a person is charged during their term as a politician, they should be immediately suspended with pay and benefits pending the outcome of the charges.

If a politician is charged with any crime in relation to their duties, that politician should be entitled to taxpayer funded legal defence lawyers equivalent to legal aid representation, and not to the most expensive defence lawyers that money can buy at the taxpayers’ expense.

If the person is convicted of a criminal offence, that person should immediately vacate their position and return 100 per cent of the pay and benefits received while suspended.

David Peters

