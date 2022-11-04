Chilliwack Law Courts. (Black Press file)

Chilliwack Law Courts. (Black Press file)

LETTER: Those with criminal records should not be allowed to run for office

And those convicted should lost their jobs

Persons with criminal records or pending charges should not be allowed to run for politics at any level of government. If a person is charged during their term as a politician, they should be immediately suspended with pay and benefits pending the outcome of the charges.

If a politician is charged with any crime in relation to their duties, that politician should be entitled to taxpayer funded legal defence lawyers equivalent to legal aid representation, and not to the most expensive defence lawyers that money can buy at the taxpayers’ expense.

If the person is convicted of a criminal offence, that person should immediately vacate their position and return 100 per cent of the pay and benefits received while suspended.

David Peters

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

BC OpinionschilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Gas price fixing needs to be investigated
Next story
LETTER: Calling Barry Neufeld an ‘old man’ is ageist

Just Posted

Emergency crews were called to a rollover on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Google Maps)
BREAKING: Emergency crews called to rollover on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack near Agassiz

A former foster parent has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault related to two young children. (Black Press file photo)
Fraser Valley woman pleads guilty in horrific foster child abuse case

The highways have experienced around 35 centimetres and are expecting 10-15 more throughout the night (Photo - Kathy Smythe Sheppard/Facebook)
Snow causing havoc for drivers, multiple Okanagan highway closures

TWU researchers measure impacts of 2021 floods by looking at spread of invasive knotweed in Chilliwack-Vedder River system. (Sarah Demian photo)
Catastrophoic flooding helped increase spread of knotweed on Chilliwack River, say researchers

Pop-up banner image