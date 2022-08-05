LETTER: Such a kind anniversary gesture

Couple out for 35th anniversary dinner has meal paid for by couple on 30th

It was recently our 35th wedding anniversary, so my husband and I went out for dinner to Coconut Thai. Wonderful food, by the way.

While we were waiting for a table we talked with a couple who were just finishing their meal. My husband mentioned it was our 35th and they said they had just celebrated their 30th.

We agreed to meet in five years at the same restaurant.

Were we ever surprised when we went to pay for our dinner, and it had been taken care of by the couple we were speaking with. What an absolutely lovely gesture. Hopefully they read this paper so they know how grateful we are. Thank you ever so much.

Fredelle Copeland

