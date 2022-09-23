LETTER: Sturgeon catch-and-release is cruel

‘The practice of catch and release of sturgeon … is cruel and has no conservation qualities at all’

Seventy-five years ago, we would catch seagulls on a fishing line and fly them like kites. A law was passed to ban the practice (spoiling our fun) which was the right thing to do. It was a cruel and inhumane act. Many birds did not survive the flight or were freed with the hook still in place.

Perhaps the practice of catch and release of sturgeon should be banned as well. It is cruel and has no conservation qualities at all. It is in place to have fun, not unlike a trophy hunt, with no consideration for the fish at all.

Russia banned catch and release of sturgeon years ago when their scientists discovered that when a female sturgeon is traumatized it gives up egg production. Sturgeon have plied the muddy Fraser River for centuries and it is time to leave them alone, without interference from fun-seekers posing as self-appointed conservation officers. Think!

Joseph Mrak

