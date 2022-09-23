Just one of more than 200 cats and kittens who were adopted through the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven in 2020, despite the pandemic. (Philip Tingey/ Safe Haven)

LETTER: Stealing from charity is disillusioning

Battery pack stolen during Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven barbecue fundraiser

The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven recently held a fundraising barbecue. For a small donation, a person could have a smokie and a beverage. The location of the barbecue meant that we were visited by many people who do not have much in the way of this world’s goods. Needless to say, we did not turn anybody away empty-handed and, to their credit, most everyone did their best to donate something, even if it was just a couple of dimes. But somewhere in that group of people we helped that day was a person who rewarded our generosity by stealing the battery pack that was powering the device we use to accept donations via tap from either a debit or credit card.

Setting aside the annoyance that arises from the fact that we must now use funds that could be used for better purposes to replace the battery pack, it is difficult not to feel disillusioned by this person’s actions. Will this event prevent me from being compassionate in the future? No, of course not. The majority of people we helped that day were polite and sincerely appreciative of what we did for them. Borrowing from an old adage, you cannot let one rotten apple spoil the entire barrel. But I too, am human. I let go of my anger soon enough, but I will carry the disillusionment of having generosity rewarded by theft with me for some time yet.

Philip Tingey

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

