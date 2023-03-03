LETTER: Shame on teachers, the Chilliwack school district, the superintendent, and librarians

‘Why should the moral and sexual preferences of teachers or district staff get priority over the public?’

In response to the article “No, there is no child porn in school libraries” (Feb 24, 2023), I noted that the RCMP officer quoted said that the material they reviewed “may be deemed inappropriate or concerning to some people.”

How disturbing for parents in this district that sexually explicit books like Gender Queer – which contains graphic pictures of homosexual anal sex – are even considered educational and worthy of distribution to students. There is no educational value or purpose whatsoever in promoting this type of “literature.” And when I was a trustee, there seemed to be no screening process or review committee that selects books – other than what teacher-librarians determined themselves. It’s all hushed up and parental concerns are deflected by the Chilliwack Teachers Association (CTA), the board and superintendent under the mantra of “professional autonomy.”

Why should the moral and sexual preferences of teachers or district staff get priority over the public? Shame on the CTA, the superintendent and the librarians who are choosing sexually explicit materials that can do nothing to increase “student achievement,” one of the main aims of this district.

Darrell Furgason

READ MORE: LETTER: Freedom to read helps defy censorship

READ MORE: LETTER: Former Chilliwack school trustee insists there is illegal porn in school libraries

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

BookschilliwackChilliwack School DistrictLetter to the EditorLetters