LETTER: Shame on Justin Trudeau for being overseas on November 11

‘You would think the leader of our country could take time on Remembrance Day’

Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Shame on you Justin Trudeau for being overseas on Nov. 11.

Friday was Remembrance Day, one day a year we stop to pay tribute to those who gave up their lives for our freedom and way of life. Those who fought and gave up their lives for us. People like my father and thousands of others who were killed.

You would think the leader of our country could take time on Remembrance Day to honour those who gave their lives for us.

C.J. Rempel

Ex-Navy and Coast Guard

