LETTER: Ryder Lake has serious water shortage issues

With the onset of global warming and weather change extremes, the shortage of water at Ryder Lake has become a serious issue with those of us who are dependent on unreliable shallow wells with suspect contamination.

Ryder Lake Community Hall was host to two speakers from city hall recently – David Blain, director of planning and Kara Jafford deputy director of engineering – and it was a disappointing meeting.

There were a few topics up for discussion, but clearly most of the attendees were there to discuss water, or the lack thereof for most Ryder Lake residents.

This last year saw many of our residents scrambling to figure out exactly how to portion out what little water that was available to us. Do we take a shower today? Do we do laundry this week? Should I flush the toilet?

This list, sadly, could go on at length, and if you were actually trying to operate a small farm in this rural community, good luck keeping your livestock hydrated!

I believe most of us attended this meeting in good faith, and had high hopes that the city’s representatives would have something positive to say about our collective plight, perhaps something creative that might show us that they have at least given some thought to this very serious issue.

But no, this was clearly not to happen.

David Blain, early in his remarks, threw out the figure of $150,000 per household, plus ongoing costs, if we wanted to see any water in our community.

I believe that this was done to simply take the wind out of the sails and take the issue off the table for any of us who had some hope that the vity was actually paying attention to our plight.

To add a little salt to that wound, David Blain was quick to mention that, even those who might not need to hook up, will be charged the full amount regardless. Not only was that figure of $150,000 totally unsupported by any documentation, what most of us found more troubling was the apparent lack of alternatives for our residents, no creative ideas at all coming from the city. Honestly, we actually rely on you guys to give us some guidance.

Further to that, when asked about the city taking another look at our official community plan (OCP) for the Ryder Lake area, all we heard (several times) was that there was a moratorium on any rezoning or development, and that the OCP will carry us through for the next 20 years.

Somebody is not paying attention.

Brian Selby

chilliwackCity of ChilliwackLetter to the EditorLettersWater