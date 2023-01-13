LETTER: Retired Ontario teacher thwarted by B.C. red tape

‘The process is so complicated that I gave up’

Re: “Acute teacher shortage prompts Chilliwack School District to hire uncertified teachers,” at www.theprogress.com, Jan. 9, 2023.

I am a certified Ontario teacher who is retired but still does occasional supply teaching in the Niagara region where I live.

I came to B.C. to visit my daughter for a few months and to possibly stay here.

When I looked into doing supply work here, I was shocked at the amount of red tape I would have to wade through.

All provinces are supposed to recognize other provinces’ certifications.

That is a joke.

The process is so complicated that I gave up.

At a time when the need is great and retired teachers who are still certified and in good standing could help out, there needs to be a change.

Heather McArdle

BC politicschilliwackEducationLetter to the EditorLetters