LETTER: Retired Ontario teacher thwarted by B.C. red tape

Re: “Acute teacher shortage prompts Chilliwack School District to hire uncertified teachers,” at www.theprogress.com, Jan. 9, 2023.
I am a certified Ontario teacher who is retired but still does occasional supply teaching in the Niagara region where I live.
I came to B.C. to visit my daughter for a few months and to possibly stay here.
When I looked into doing supply work here, I was shocked at the amount of red tape I would have to wade through.
All provinces are supposed to recognize other provinces’ certifications.
That is a joke.
The process is so complicated that I gave up.
At a time when the need is great and retired teachers who are still certified and in good standing could help out, there needs to be a change.
Heather McArdle