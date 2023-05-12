(File photo by The Canadian Press)

LETTER: Remember these forgotten Canadian heroes

But, why is there not one golf tournament devoted to the memory of Moe Norman

I hate to say this, but sometimes I think we Canadians bury our heroes, and then promptly forget them.

OK, here is a test: Moe Norman? Glenn Gould? Pauline Johnson?

Do the names sound familiar. Alright, if you wish to know.

Moe Norman was a Canadian golfer who had perfected his own golf swing – and drove every ball straight.

Glenn Gould was a classical pianist who earned worldwide recognition.

Pauline Johnson was a poet who travelled across Canada reading her poems on stage, proud of her Indigenous heritage.

OK, Pauline got recognition on a postage stamp issued in 1961.

Gould appeared on a stamp issued in 1999.

But Norman, not in sight, unless you take the trouble to Google him.

But, why is there not one golf tournament that is devoted to his memory?

Walter Schmur

