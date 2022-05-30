Send letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: Reader is grateful assisted dying is available

Wondering if opponents have had friends with dreadful diseases

Re: “Assisted killing is wrong,” Chilliwack Progress, Letters, May 13, 2022.

I wonder how old Mike Schouten is. I wonder if he has watched friends with dreadful diseases or conditions slowly suffer to the bitter end. I certainly have. I wonder if he would wish such an end even on a pet.

I am elderly now with more and more serious, life-threatening health concerns. I am so very grateful that now we have the assisted dying available.

It is my sincere hope that if and when that day comes for me, there will be no interfering, uninformed, inexperienced bleeding heart having an impact on my choice.

Sheila Hall

