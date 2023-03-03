A truckload of household garbage dumped down a steep embankment above Slesse Creek in the Chilliwack River Valley. (Submitted photo)

A truckload of household garbage dumped down a steep embankment above Slesse Creek in the Chilliwack River Valley. (Submitted photo)

LETTER: Reader doesn’t feel safe near homeless camps in Chilliwack River Valley

‘They can do what ever they want, robbing and stealing from taxpayers who are out earning a living’

Re: “Chilliwack volunteer puts B.C. minister on notice he’s no longer available for garbage cleanups” Feb. 13, 2023, www.theprogress.com.

I read your story and thanks for having the courage to print this. I completely understand the frustration of Mr. Ross Aikenhead as this week I forgave a day’s pay to go to the City of Burnaby environment committee meeting where I gave a presentation about the same situation in Burnaby. I am the president of the Stoney Creek Environment Committee and we have brought salmon back to this creek in Burnaby.

I asked for action to be taken to get rid of 12 abandoned encampments in one section of the creek similar to the Chilliwack River Valley. I do my best at my own expense to remove them.It’s common everywhere in the Lower Mainland. I don’t feel safe from the occupiers of these encampments and the police won’t go near the one in Vancouver.

Sadly, those with the authority don’t want to enforce bylaws that are there. Let’s not upset the encampment occupiers. They can do what ever they want, robbing and stealing from the taxpayers who are out earning a living every day.

They’re spending millions of dollars a year on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside dealing with this issue. It’s good that there’s still lots of room in Texas. They have laws that it’s a felony to camp below a bridge along a highway in a state park and it’s not permitted. Are we all going to have to move there?

John Templeton

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackChilliwack River ValleyLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Prompt and caring attention at Chilliwack General Hospital

Just Posted

Though Hope, Cascades Canyons, Visitor Centre and Museum didn’t win this year’s Remarkable Experience Award, representative Brian McKinney said just being nominated was a “huge honour.” From left to right: Tracy Paynter, Brian McKinney, Sarah Brown. (submitted photo)
Provincial tourism accolades for Hope’s ‘First Blood 40th anniversary’ event

Newly acquired Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Zach Giuttari played for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL in 2015-16 before going on to four years at Brown University (left). (Brown U photo)
Abbotsford Canucks trade for Chilliwack Chiefs alum Zach Giuttari

The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed due to severe winter weather. (Jessica Okert/Facebook)
Coquihalla remains closed overnight

Chilliwack RCMP officer Keven Biagioni who is facing serious charges after shooting a domestic violence suspect during an arrest, is also now under investigation for an alleged impaired road rage incident from Dec. 25, 2022. (Facebook photo)
Chilliwack RCMP officer awaiting trial for shooting a suspect now faces impaired driving charge

Pop-up banner image