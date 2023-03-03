LETTER: Reader doesn’t feel safe near homeless camps in Chilliwack River Valley

‘They can do what ever they want, robbing and stealing from taxpayers who are out earning a living’

Re: “Chilliwack volunteer puts B.C. minister on notice he’s no longer available for garbage cleanups” Feb. 13, 2023, www.theprogress.com.

I read your story and thanks for having the courage to print this. I completely understand the frustration of Mr. Ross Aikenhead as this week I forgave a day’s pay to go to the City of Burnaby environment committee meeting where I gave a presentation about the same situation in Burnaby. I am the president of the Stoney Creek Environment Committee and we have brought salmon back to this creek in Burnaby.

I asked for action to be taken to get rid of 12 abandoned encampments in one section of the creek similar to the Chilliwack River Valley. I do my best at my own expense to remove them.It’s common everywhere in the Lower Mainland. I don’t feel safe from the occupiers of these encampments and the police won’t go near the one in Vancouver.

Sadly, those with the authority don’t want to enforce bylaws that are there. Let’s not upset the encampment occupiers. They can do what ever they want, robbing and stealing from the taxpayers who are out earning a living every day.

They’re spending millions of dollars a year on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside dealing with this issue. It’s good that there’s still lots of room in Texas. They have laws that it’s a felony to camp below a bridge along a highway in a state park and it’s not permitted. Are we all going to have to move there?

John Templeton

