RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk outside the RCMP’s new Investigative Services Building at 8311 Kiernan Drive. The former City of Chilliwack operations building was renovated for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment at a cost of approximately $4-million. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: RCMP spokesperson connection at Probus Cub was appreciated

‘Her presentation, knowledge and obvious love of what she does were exceptionally portrayed’

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk who attended the Probus Club of Chilliwack meeting on Jan. 17 and spoke with us about “Street Smarts for Seniors.”

Her presentation, knowledge and obvious love of what she does were exceptionally portrayed.

I understand there are some town hall meetings being scheduled for Chilliwack in the coming months and I would encourage anyone reading this to keep an eye out and plan to attend.

Today I was reminded that I have a part to play in the well-being of our community and our city. If I see or experience something that is threatening or harmful it’s truly my civic duty to report. Our police force are understaffed, as are many services, but if I don’t report they cannot follow-up and if they cannot follow-up resolutions cannot be found.

Thank you again Sgt. Vrolyk. I’m pretty sure it’s safe for me to say that your connection with all of us was sincerely appreciated. I personally value the role you play on my behalf. Well done.

Marilyn Thom

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

