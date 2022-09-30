Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary Middle School principal Helen Plummer and vice-principal Jason Kemp in the playground of the school on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary Middle School principal Helen Plummer and vice-principal Jason Kemp in the playground of the school on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Pronunciation guide needed for Stó:lō words

‘More needs to be done to make this cultural integration inclusive’

I appreciate we have embraced Stó:lō culture as a community and are including the language in naming landmarks and public buildings. It makes for a much more inclusive community by normalizing differences between groups and allowing previously stigmatized people a place in society.

But I would appreciate a pronunciation guide. As a native English speaker, it is a very different way of writing out the language, and I think many other people are in the same situation as myself. More needs to be done to make this cultural integration inclusive. I wonder if it would be helpful to use phonetic spelling beside the correct spelling? It might not be quite as correct a pronunciation, but it is better than people calling it “that school over there.” When people learn a new language they retain it better if they actually use it.

Shawn Carlsen

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

IndigenousLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: A Rourke return for the Lions? Let’s call it a long shot with a shot

Just Posted

Tara Hartshorne touches a photograph of her daughter Chloe Des Rochers at a memorial at the corner of Ford and Nevin roads in Chilliwack on Sept. 20, 2022. Des Rochers was on a skateboard when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver at the intersection on Aug. 1, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family of Chilliwack teenager killed by driver sees next to nothing thanks to ICBC no-fault insurance

Chilliwack Board of Education candidates were split in two groups and took part in a video candidates meeting posted online on Sept. 29, 2022. Top photo, left to right, is Brian Van Garderen, Darrell Furgason, Willow Reichelt, Margaret Reid, Darren Ollinger, and David Swankey. Bottom photo, left to right, is Kaethe Jones, Barry Neufeld, Greg Nelmes, Carin Bondar, Teri Westerby, and Heather Maahs. (Meghan Martel Reid photos)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Board of Education candidates talk school issues

Protesters and counter-protestors shared their polarizing views on the contentious SOGI 123 curriculum at the B.C. Legislature in 2018. (Keri Coles/News Staff)
EDITORIAL: Compassion is at the core of SOGI

Bif Naked, Peter Bergman and Cheryl Hickey are among the stars who will be a part of the West Coast Women’s Show, running Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at Tradex in Abbotsford. (Submitted images)
Ultimate Girls’ Weekend back as West Coast Women’s Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image