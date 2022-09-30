LETTER: Pronunciation guide needed for Stó:lō words

I appreciate we have embraced Stó:lō culture as a community and are including the language in naming landmarks and public buildings. It makes for a much more inclusive community by normalizing differences between groups and allowing previously stigmatized people a place in society.

But I would appreciate a pronunciation guide. As a native English speaker, it is a very different way of writing out the language, and I think many other people are in the same situation as myself. More needs to be done to make this cultural integration inclusive. I wonder if it would be helpful to use phonetic spelling beside the correct spelling? It might not be quite as correct a pronunciation, but it is better than people calling it “that school over there.” When people learn a new language they retain it better if they actually use it.

Shawn Carlsen

