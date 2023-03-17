LETTER: Prolific offenders are a blight on Chilliwack

A March 10 article in The Progress regarding a Chilliwack sweetheart who is affectionately referred to as a “prolific offender,” has once again graced our local newspaper (“Prolific offender’s drug trafficking trial begins”).

This particular piece of work is Jeffrey Michael Kizmann. I would hazard a guess that this prolific offender does not have any long-term family background to our community. People of his ilk arrive in our community because there is a high demand for the drugs he brings and therefore also the chaos that he brings from wherever it is that sweethearts like him come from.

Take a look around, camps under the Vedder Bridge, the Chilliwack River homeless camps and several other stellar locations all spawned by the efforts of individuals like Kizmann. Kizmann and sweethearts like him would not proliferate if the City of Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley Regional District, the Ministry of the Environment, province of B.C., the federal government and citizens of this area make it uncomfortable, if not hard, for them to be here. The RCMP would be so supportive and much more effective were these supports more available. Low-life activity such as our “prolific offenders” thrive on our apathy. Children can’t go to neighbourhood parks, seniors are always looking over their shoulder for fear, women are worried, junkies passed out in the streets and on and on.

My point is that we, as a whole, have made it too easy for these dregs to operate in our community to the point where we are almost prisoners within Chilliwack. If all aspects of our community as well as levels of government come together to make sweethearts like Kizmann very uncomfortable, cowards like him might move on. Additionally, our Chilliwack RCMP detachment will be able to be much more efficient.

Rick Cregg

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackCrimeLetter to the EditorLetters