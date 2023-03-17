Prolific offender Jeffery Michael Kizmann. (Facebook)

Prolific offender Jeffery Michael Kizmann. (Facebook)

LETTER: Prolific offenders are a blight on Chilliwack

‘We, as a whole, have made it too easy for these dregs to operate in our community’

A March 10 article in The Progress regarding a Chilliwack sweetheart who is affectionately referred to as a “prolific offender,” has once again graced our local newspaper (“Prolific offender’s drug trafficking trial begins”).

This particular piece of work is Jeffrey Michael Kizmann. I would hazard a guess that this prolific offender does not have any long-term family background to our community. People of his ilk arrive in our community because there is a high demand for the drugs he brings and therefore also the chaos that he brings from wherever it is that sweethearts like him come from.

Take a look around, camps under the Vedder Bridge, the Chilliwack River homeless camps and several other stellar locations all spawned by the efforts of individuals like Kizmann. Kizmann and sweethearts like him would not proliferate if the City of Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley Regional District, the Ministry of the Environment, province of B.C., the federal government and citizens of this area make it uncomfortable, if not hard, for them to be here. The RCMP would be so supportive and much more effective were these supports more available. Low-life activity such as our “prolific offenders” thrive on our apathy. Children can’t go to neighbourhood parks, seniors are always looking over their shoulder for fear, women are worried, junkies passed out in the streets and on and on.

My point is that we, as a whole, have made it too easy for these dregs to operate in our community to the point where we are almost prisoners within Chilliwack. If all aspects of our community as well as levels of government come together to make sweethearts like Kizmann very uncomfortable, cowards like him might move on. Additionally, our Chilliwack RCMP detachment will be able to be much more efficient.

Rick Cregg

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackCrimeLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Tax hikes burden small businesses already struggling to survive
Next story
LETTER: Blatant inequality of funding for the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre

Just Posted

Brian Stokes is seen as Santa in a past Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 6, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
PHOTOS: Chilliwack mourns the passing of a familiar Christmas personality

A Chilliwack U18 co-ed hockey squad learned about the history of the Canadian residential school system while participating in the Orange Jersey Project. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack hockey squad participates in Orange Jersey Project

Kate Healey has been with Chilliwack Community Services since 2013 and is now the non-profit’s new executive director. (Facebook photo)
Chilliwack Community Services hires new executive director

Talks have broken down between the union and the employer in the eastern Fraser Valley transit system, with a strike called for Monday, March 20. (File photo)
UPDATE: Eastern Fraser Valley buses roll to a stop Monday; First Transit releases five-year contract offer

Pop-up banner image