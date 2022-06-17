Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)

Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)

LETTER: Pale-coloured goose is shunned by other geese

‘It appears being nervous or afraid of something or someone different is not just a human quality’

Re: “Rare pale-coloured Canada Goose caught on camera again in Chilliwack,” Progress June 3, 2022.

Just a small interesting addition to your article which I enjoyed. This goose has been around two years and he flies between the pond at the Cottages, the pond at Aquadel and Cultus Lake.

He is much quieter than the other geese and always alone. The other geese want nothing to do with him and he’s ignored.

It appears that being nervous or afraid of something or someone different is not just a human quality.

Carolyn Christian

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

BC OpinionsLetter to the EditorLetters

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Time for municipal election canadidates to make some decisions
Next story
LETTER: MP Strahl blames Trudeau for cost-of-living crisis

Just Posted

Activists with Save Old Growth block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver in May 2022, calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Save Old Growth)
OPINION: Save Old Growth protesters are only disrupting lives and pissing people off

Avian flu has been confirmed among some Canada geese at Mill Lake in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Avian flu confirmed in some Canada geese at Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Chilliwack’s Natasha Rainkie has won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s medal at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
Chilliwack woman wins UFV Lieutenant Governor’s medal

(Photo from www.change.org petition.)
Improvements coming to dangerous Chilliwack intersection

Pop-up banner image ×