LETTER: Pale-coloured goose is shunned by other geese

Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)

Re: “Rare pale-coloured Canada Goose caught on camera again in Chilliwack,” Progress June 3, 2022.

Just a small interesting addition to your article which I enjoyed. This goose has been around two years and he flies between the pond at the Cottages, the pond at Aquadel and Cultus Lake.

He is much quieter than the other geese and always alone. The other geese want nothing to do with him and he’s ignored.

It appears that being nervous or afraid of something or someone different is not just a human quality.

Carolyn Christian

