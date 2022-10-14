Council voted March 16, 2021 to send the public art proposal back to the committee. (City of Chilliwack)

LETTER: New Chilliwack city council should commit to a zero per cent tax increase

‘Meeting a reduced city budget will be challenging, at least as challenging as it is for every local family’

Chilliwack city council raises city taxes every year. One by one, candidates at the Yarrow town hall meeting on Oct. 5 declared that this will continue to be the case if they are elected.

The Progress editorial piece for Oct. 7 (“Promises come with costs”) stated that city services cost money, and the cost of these services continues to rise. The implication is that inflation, workers’ pay increases, and expanded services naturally lead to higher taxes. I have a notion that this is not necessarily true every year, and I believe that the newly elected Chilliwack city council has a duty to taxpayers to propose a zero per cent tax increase for at least one year during their tenure.

Our council’s attitude indicates a lack of knowledge on how the budget process works. Chilliwack taxpayers can expect a city budget that projects a three to 10 per cent overrun every year. And, when the crushing costs of fuel, food, housing, interest rates, workers’ contracts, and general inflation threaten taxpayers’ ability to survive, our council can offer no relief to citizens. This seems like irresponsible planning.

I agree services cost money, and there seems to be an increase in those costs every year. But, generally, these costs have been predictable.

A city budget can reflect predicted upcoming pay increases for city workers and councillors. A city budget can reflect increases in policing, firefighting, and other related costs. And, a city budget can reflect the need for tax relief for an overtaxed population.

I urge the new Chilliwack city council to put it right up front in their first budget: one year of a zero per cent tax increase during their elected term.

Meeting a reduced city budget will be challenging, at least as challenging as it is for every local family.

Gary Raddysh

