LETTER: MP Strahl’s complaints about Trudeau are not constructive

‘Worrisome that Canada’s grand old party has now taken the lead from the U.S. Trump administration’

In regards to Jennifer Feinberg’s story, “Strahl has nothing good to say about fall economic statement,” (Chilliwack Progress, Nov. 11, 2022).

It seems to me Mr. Strahl is steaming about an economic plan that doesn’t meet the non-existent current Conservative criteria of economic stability.

Mr. Strahl or the Conservatives haven’t given us any indication of what their critical economic rescue plan is, other than destroying any incentive whatsoever of curtailing carbon emissions, as in slashing the carbon tax.

Believe it or not the carbon tax was created to incentivize going electric.

As an electric vehicle owner who drives approximately 2,500 kilometres per month, the money I’ve saved on not buying gas has made up the inflationary difference in every other aspect of the economy.

New age economists from around the world are predicting that the transition to clean and renewable energy systems will create the greatest economic catalyst that the world will ever see. Meanwhile the Conservatives are already planning to reopen the Northern Gateway pipeline. Yet they call for no new spending.

They’ve obviously made it their number one priority to attack Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, rather than constructively serving their constituents. It’s getting rather tiring to listen to Mr. Strahl harp about Justin Trudeau and his inflation, when Canada has the lowest inflation in all of the G20. This is an international problem not a Canadian made one.

I find it very worrisome that Canada’s grand old party has now taken the lead from the previous U.S. Trump administration. Divisive politics has become their stencil in attaining power, regardless of the international consequences.

It might be a suggestion that Mr. Strahl and the Conservatives quit playing their constituents on what they’re not doing, and what Trudeau and the Liberals are. Or better yet, do whatever they can do to work and collaborate with them. They have some great minds that would prove to be useful.

Arthur Green

Hope

