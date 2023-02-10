Volunteers remove garbage from a Sweltzer Creek homeless camp under the Vedder River bridge on Jan. 29, 2023 (Streams Foundations Canada)

LETTER: MP Strahl responds to homeless situation, says drug decriminalization is not the answer

‘We need to stop making it easier to access deadly and addictive drugs’

Re: “Vedder River homeless camp mess is infuriating,” by Ernie Plett, Chilliwack Progress Letters, Jan. 27.

I would like to take this opportunity to respond to a recent letter by Ernie Plett regarding the homeless situation in the Chilliwack River Valley.

I certainly share the concerns raised by Mr. Plett with the increasing problem of homelessness, mental health, and addictions in Chilliwack and across Canada. The recent incidences of violence in the Chilliwack River Valley and right across the country point to a crisis that must be tackled head on.

It is heartbreaking to see members of our community suffering like this and it is even more outrageous that the federal and provincial governments keep proposing the same failed policies that have only made the problems worse. Recently, we have learned from the BC Coroners Service that 2,272 lives were lost – an average of six deaths per day – in 2022 from toxic drugs in our province. Simply put, the current approach is not working. We can see it with our own eyes in our own community.

We need to stop making it easier to access deadly and addictive drugs and instead make meaningful investments in housing, mental health care, and addiction treatment and recovery, giving hope to those who are suffering by getting them the supports that they need to get better. We need to target drug dealers who are preying on vulnerable people, and we need to put violent, repeat offenders behind bars instead of maintaining the current revolving door criminal justice system.

The complex issues around homelessness won’t be solved by any single politician or level of government. That is why I will work to support local community organizations, my municipal and provincial counterparts and anyone else in our community who is willing to help address the interconnected issues of homelessness, mental illness, and drug addiction. The status quo isn’t acceptable.

Mark Strahl, MP

Chilliwack–Hope

