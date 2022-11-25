LETTER: MP Strahl is doing his job as opposition

(Re: “Tired of Strahl’s Trudeau complaints,” Progress Letters, Nov. 18, 2022.)

First of all Mark Strahl was elected by this constituency as our representative. Since his party is the official opposition it is his job to hold the Liberals to account for all the foibles and poor judgment they show on issues adversely affecting Canadians, such as giving mega-millions to countries that have suffered storm issues rather than dealing honestly with Canadian veterans who have fought for our freedoms, some of whom are now suffering. As my mother-in-law (and many others) have counseled me, “Charity begins at home.”

The Liberals seem to dismiss the enormous effect that those foibles have on our taxes and our inflation rate.

Mr. Strahl should be loudly applauded for all his hard work.

Regarding our inflation rate, Mr. Green seems not have checked the inflation rates of the G20 countries. There are nine countries with a lower rate than Canada and 14 countries with a higher rate.

To state that Canada has “the lowest inflation in all of the G20” is an outright lie, something you would expect from Trump rather than from a Canadian. Inflation is a real entity and seems to be something the Liberals have little regard for, so we need Mr. Strahl to continue fighting for all of us.

Art Schmidt

