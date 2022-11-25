Send letters to editor@theprogress.com.

Send letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: MP Strahl is doing his job as opposition

‘Mr. Strahl should be loudly applauded for all his hard work’

(Re: “Tired of Strahl’s Trudeau complaints,” Progress Letters, Nov. 18, 2022.)

First of all Mark Strahl was elected by this constituency as our representative. Since his party is the official opposition it is his job to hold the Liberals to account for all the foibles and poor judgment they show on issues adversely affecting Canadians, such as giving mega-millions to countries that have suffered storm issues rather than dealing honestly with Canadian veterans who have fought for our freedoms, some of whom are now suffering. As my mother-in-law (and many others) have counseled me, “Charity begins at home.”

The Liberals seem to dismiss the enormous effect that those foibles have on our taxes and our inflation rate.

Mr. Strahl should be loudly applauded for all his hard work.

Regarding our inflation rate, Mr. Green seems not have checked the inflation rates of the G20 countries. There are nine countries with a lower rate than Canada and 14 countries with a higher rate.

To state that Canada has “the lowest inflation in all of the G20” is an outright lie, something you would expect from Trump rather than from a Canadian. Inflation is a real entity and seems to be something the Liberals have little regard for, so we need Mr. Strahl to continue fighting for all of us.

Art Schmidt

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Zajac Ranch is an excellent camp

Just Posted

Volunteers have been loading helicopters with supplies and essentials for flood-impacted people in Hope, Merritt, Boston Bar and other regions. (Jeremy Prasad/Special to The News)
‘It was chaos out there’ says volunteer who helped on ground in Hope during flooding

A tiny western toad crossing Elk View Road. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
Would-be nature stewards offered chance to explore five common slip-ups to avoid

Tausha Tonks (centre) with her father Paul Tonks (seated) and her daughter Aisha Aitchison, her son Jacob Downie (toque) and her son Kruz Mckay. (Tausha Tonks photo)
Chilliwack daughter of homicide victim left with questions after her father’s alleged killer dies

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

Pop-up banner image