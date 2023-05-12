(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LETTER: Meal plans for special needs kids in school should be funded

‘This school district would be wise if it initiated a provincially-funded meal program’

One of the issues raised in the Chilliwack School District meeting on April 18 was the budget for the allocation for meal plans for students with special needs.

The district is not in the business of operating a private boarding school where meal plans are covered through tuition, or like the University of Northern B.C. where campus residency had the option of purchasing a meal plan.

This school district, or any other, would be wise if it initiated a provincially-funded meal program where the family applies for a government grant to pay for feeding the hungry.

That would then leave the difference in the existing cost of the district to pay for food and shuffle the monetary difference to higher priorities.

Darren Ollinger

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack School DistrictLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Potential flooding conditions are cause for concern

Just Posted

Two Northern Spotted Owls have been found dead, bringing the critically endangered species’ wild population back down to one. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Death of 2 Northern Spotted Owls brings population in B.C. wilderness down to 1

scales of justice (File photo)
Chilliwack judge denies murderer’s request for help from Wiccan priestess

Chilliwack Carpool is an online group helping people get rides to and from Chilliwack. (Facebook/Chilliwack Carpool)
New group helping secure carpool rides to and from Chilliwack during transit strike

Poverty reduction minister Sheila Malcolmson, MLA Kelli Paddon, Miel Bernstein and Tiffany Francis of Project AIM at the legislature on May 8, 2023. (MLA Kelli Paddon)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA partners with Project AIM to reduce stigma around menstruation