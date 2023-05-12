LETTER: Meal plans for special needs kids in school should be funded

One of the issues raised in the Chilliwack School District meeting on April 18 was the budget for the allocation for meal plans for students with special needs.

The district is not in the business of operating a private boarding school where meal plans are covered through tuition, or like the University of Northern B.C. where campus residency had the option of purchasing a meal plan.

This school district, or any other, would be wise if it initiated a provincially-funded meal program where the family applies for a government grant to pay for feeding the hungry.

That would then leave the difference in the existing cost of the district to pay for food and shuffle the monetary difference to higher priorities.

Darren Ollinger

