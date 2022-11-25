Sent letters to editor@theprogress.com.

Sent letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: Letter critical of Strahl was bang on

‘Strahl’s endless harping on the Liberal economic policies are so repetitive and tiresome’

I found Mr. Arthur Green’s letter to the editor on Friday, Nov. 18 (“Tired of Strahl’s Trudeau complaints”) to be refreshing and insightful.

Mr. Strahl’s endless harping on the Liberal economic policies are so repetitive and tiresome. Anyone can identify a problem, however, it takes insight and thoughtfulness to address and implement a corrective strategy.

I agree with Green that Strahl and the Conservatives haven’t given voters any indication of what their critical economic rescue plan is. One of their most incoherent and extremely dangerous ideas, floated by Pierre Poilievre, was to get rid of the Bank of Canada and base our national economic fortunes on bitcoin. For those who haven’t heard, bitcoin lost billions of dollars just this week and this is only the beginning of this giant ponzi scheme falling apart.

I must say that this strategy from the Conservative leadership provides voters with an idea of their unique economic rescue plan.

Their insight is a thing of beauty. Climate change is a hoax, vaccines are the devil’s work (anti-freedom), inflation only affects Trudeau constituents in Canada, renewable energy is a bust, etc. I am no fan of Trudeau but the Liberals at least are trying to find solutions, most often based on science. But Strahl and his ilk are determined to be Canadian Republicans.

Rick Cregg

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: MP Strahl is doing his job as opposition
Next story
EDITORIAL: The world is once again standing on a precipice

Just Posted

Robert Macaskill is in B.C. Supreme Court, on trial for aggravated assault. (RCMP Crime Stoppers photo)
Robert Macaskill takes the stand in Chilliwack aggravated assault trial

Volunteers have been loading helicopters with supplies and essentials for flood-impacted people in Hope, Merritt, Boston Bar and other regions. (Jeremy Prasad/Special to The News)
‘It was chaos out there,’ says volunteer who helped on ground in Hope during flooding

A tiny western toad crossing Elk View Road. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
Would-be nature stewards offered chance to explore five common slip-ups to avoid

Tausha Tonks (centre) with her father Paul Tonks (seated) and her daughter Aisha Aitchison, her son Jacob Downie (toque) and her son Kruz Mckay. (Tausha Tonks photo)
Chilliwack daughter of homicide victim left with questions after her father’s alleged killer dies

Pop-up banner image