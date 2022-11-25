LETTER: Letter critical of Strahl was bang on

I found Mr. Arthur Green’s letter to the editor on Friday, Nov. 18 (“Tired of Strahl’s Trudeau complaints”) to be refreshing and insightful.

Mr. Strahl’s endless harping on the Liberal economic policies are so repetitive and tiresome. Anyone can identify a problem, however, it takes insight and thoughtfulness to address and implement a corrective strategy.

I agree with Green that Strahl and the Conservatives haven’t given voters any indication of what their critical economic rescue plan is. One of their most incoherent and extremely dangerous ideas, floated by Pierre Poilievre, was to get rid of the Bank of Canada and base our national economic fortunes on bitcoin. For those who haven’t heard, bitcoin lost billions of dollars just this week and this is only the beginning of this giant ponzi scheme falling apart.

I must say that this strategy from the Conservative leadership provides voters with an idea of their unique economic rescue plan.

Their insight is a thing of beauty. Climate change is a hoax, vaccines are the devil’s work (anti-freedom), inflation only affects Trudeau constituents in Canada, renewable energy is a bust, etc. I am no fan of Trudeau but the Liberals at least are trying to find solutions, most often based on science. But Strahl and his ilk are determined to be Canadian Republicans.

Rick Cregg

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters