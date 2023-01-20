LETTER: Let’s just get rid of B.C. Assessment

Re: “Different assessments ensure tax unfairness,” Progress Letters, Jan. 13, 2023.

An excellent letter by Gail Wade. The fact is that homes that are well-kept and attractive are assessed at a higher value than homes that are not. In this way, B.C. Assessment encourages slum-lording. Every equal-sized lot of the same zoning should be assessed at the same value regardless of the home that is on it. This would ensure fairness and eliminate the need for B.C. Assessment.

What a great way to save us all money and aggravation.

Rolf Van Nuys

