Five Corners looking west on Sept. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Five Corners looking west on Sept. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Let’s build a Popove-drop off zone downtown Chilliwack

A shortage of disable parking spots at Five Corners

Recently, I arranged to meet a friend at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack. After 20 minutes, he phoned to let me know he wouldn’t be able to join me because there were no disabled parking spaces close enough for him to be able to walk to where we were to meet.

After further discussion, we came up with a solution. Why not designate one or two parking spaces near Five Corners as disabled dropoff/pickup sites? Not only would this aid disabled people, but it would also benefit store owners, because it would allow more disabled customers access to the area. This could be done at very little expense. And if the mayor supported the idea, these areas could be named Popove dropoff zones.

It’s a win-win.

Rod Mckellar

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Supreme Court decision a setback for justice for Indigenous offenders
Next story
LETTER: Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs takes issue with editor’s column

Just Posted

Dignitaries, including B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, were in Abbotsford on Thursday (Nov. 10) to visit Sumas Dike, where permanent repairs are almost complete following the November 2021 floods. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Repairs almost complete to Sumas Dike in Abbotsford with $1.6M in provincial funding

The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022. In a 5-4 decision issued Nov. 4, 2022, the court ruled against a lower court’s decision regarding conditional sentences and Indigenous offenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OPINION: Supreme Court decision a setback for justice for Indigenous offenders

Brendan Williamson has averaged nearly three points per game with the junior B Chilliwack Jets this season. (Crazy Bee’s Photography)
Hometown players powering Chilliwack Jets in 2022-23

Nancy Guitar has started the Chilliwack Cupcake Festival, which takes place on Dec. 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sole purpose of Chilliwack Cupcake Festival to spread joy throughout community