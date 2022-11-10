LETTER: Let’s build a Popove-drop off zone downtown Chilliwack

Recently, I arranged to meet a friend at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack. After 20 minutes, he phoned to let me know he wouldn’t be able to join me because there were no disabled parking spaces close enough for him to be able to walk to where we were to meet.

After further discussion, we came up with a solution. Why not designate one or two parking spaces near Five Corners as disabled dropoff/pickup sites? Not only would this aid disabled people, but it would also benefit store owners, because it would allow more disabled customers access to the area. This could be done at very little expense. And if the mayor supported the idea, these areas could be named Popove dropoff zones.

It’s a win-win.

Rod Mckellar

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters