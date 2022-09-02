(File)

LETTER: Kudos for Jenna Hauck’s column on how drowning is silent

‘It was interesting to me also that many drownings and rescues happen in the shallow end’

Kudos to Jenna Hauck for her article on silent drowning in the Aug. 26 edition of The Progress. This is such important information, I believe many people, myself included, would not know it.

I would have expected to watch for the typical Hollywood version, lots of splashing, screaming for help, arms up obviously needing help.

READ MORE: OPINION: Drowning is silent; familiarize yourself with the signs of it

It was interesting to me also that many drownings and rescues happen in the shallow end.

The descriptions of why drownings are silent, made sense and gave me a clear understanding.

Thank you Jenna Hauck and the Chilliwack Progress.

Sheila Hall

