Chilliwack General Hospital. (Progress file)

LETTER: Kindness from health-care practitioners during medical emergency

Reader thanking those who helped after she had a heart attack

On July 21, my husband rushed me into Chilliwack General Hospital emergency with severe chest pain and illness. I was assessed at triage and with no delay was taken into the emergency unit where I received immediate attention. I was advised I had a major heart attack and was without delay put in an ambulance and taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for immediate surgery.

I wish to acknowledge with humility the incredible care, kindness and attention that I received from the Chilliwack General Hospital emergency department, the ambulance staff, the surgical staff at Royal Columbian, and the ICU and cardiac units at Chilliwack General Hospital.

Without exception I am humbled by the professionalism, incredible care, compassion and attention I received, particularly in view of the health-care challenges with staff shortages, etc. Your expertise and care was beyond reproach.

My family and I extend a very sincere thank you to all the staff involved, which seems so inadequate in the circumstances.

Stella & John Taylor

