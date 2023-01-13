(Mozart file)

(Mozart file)

LETTER: It’s time to bring Mozart out of the closet

More than ever we should bring Mozart and his music into public places everywhere

While doing some year-end rummaging, I came across my short-short story (never published) with the title of “Mozart’s in the closet.”

The plot line is something like this: A man by the name of Beverly is repeatedly teased about his name by his sister, who also questions his obsession with Mozart.

One day, Beverly invites his sister and her husband for a one-night stay at his house.

In preparation for their visit, he goes and rents a dummy dressed in the style of Mozart and hides it in a closet of the guestroom, and later tells them that if there is any laundry that they need, they can find it in the closet.

At some point during their visit, Beverly hears his sister scream.

He goes to see what has happened, and sees his startled sister standing beside the dummy of Mozart, which had tumbled out when she had opened the closet door. So, now Mozart was out of the closet.

Which brings me to my point, that what with all the horrible things – pandemics, weather, and otherwise – going on around us, we, more than ever, should bring Mozart and his music out of the closet and into public places everywhere.

Walter Schmur

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackClassical musicLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Retired Ontario teacher thwarted by B.C. red tape
Next story
LETTER: Recognizing 4 acts of kindness over Christmas

Just Posted

Rory Serna has pleaded guilty to an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man pleads guilty to stealing semi-truck, driving recklessly and crashing in Abbotsford

Meetcha at the 5 at Five Corners is the latest public art installation by City of Chilliwack. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Meetcha at the 5 now in place at Five Corners in Chilliwack

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
EDITORIAL: A house is a home, not a bank

Shawn Daly, with the City of Chilliwack public works department, installs the first cigarette butt recycling bin at Ruth and Naomi’s on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack