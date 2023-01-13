LETTER: It’s time to bring Mozart out of the closet

More than ever we should bring Mozart and his music into public places everywhere

While doing some year-end rummaging, I came across my short-short story (never published) with the title of “Mozart’s in the closet.”

The plot line is something like this: A man by the name of Beverly is repeatedly teased about his name by his sister, who also questions his obsession with Mozart.

One day, Beverly invites his sister and her husband for a one-night stay at his house.

In preparation for their visit, he goes and rents a dummy dressed in the style of Mozart and hides it in a closet of the guestroom, and later tells them that if there is any laundry that they need, they can find it in the closet.

At some point during their visit, Beverly hears his sister scream.

He goes to see what has happened, and sees his startled sister standing beside the dummy of Mozart, which had tumbled out when she had opened the closet door. So, now Mozart was out of the closet.

Which brings me to my point, that what with all the horrible things – pandemics, weather, and otherwise – going on around us, we, more than ever, should bring Mozart and his music out of the closet and into public places everywhere.

Walter Schmur

