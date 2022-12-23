Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: It’s time to ban gas-powered motorcraft on Cultus Lake

A great step to minimize carbon emissions, noise pollution, and increasing safety for swimmers

What a wonderful announcement that Cultus Lake, our jewel in the eastern Fraser Valley is finally getting its much needed wastewater treatment upgrade.

READ MORE: Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new wastewater treatment plant

It was also a pleasure to see such universal support for this environmental upgrade from across the political spectrum. The type of support that will be required to successfully combat climate change and these related issues.

It would also be nice to see a complete banning of all gas powered leisure craft from the lake as well. This would also be a great step at the local level to minimize carbon emissions, noise pollution, and increasing safety for paddlers and swimmers. These are all prudent and necessary measures at keeping the average global temperature from rising past 1.5 C.

Arthur Green

Hope

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackCultus LakeLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: ‘Warm glow’ of happiness we get from giving is an evolutionary mechanism
Next story
LETTER: Chilliwack municipal tax increase should not be inevitable

Just Posted

BC Hydro has tips for what to do if your power goes out. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff file)
More than 1,000 customers without power in Abbotsford/Mission, says BC Hydro

Many people on social assistance won’t get their December cheques until after Christmas. (Pixabay)
Social Services cheques stuck in the mail due to weather; many won’t arrive until after Christmas

It’s been a parade of friends and regulars saying goodbye at Younies, with owner Joel Hill calling it ‘overwhelming.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Turkey dinner for the last time at Younies Restaurant after 38 years

Fire on Hope River Road Thursday night. (Progress file)
Chilliwack fire crews battled garage fire despite ‘extreme weather’ challenges

Pop-up banner image