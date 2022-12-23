LETTER: It’s time to ban gas-powered motorcraft on Cultus Lake

What a wonderful announcement that Cultus Lake, our jewel in the eastern Fraser Valley is finally getting its much needed wastewater treatment upgrade.

READ MORE: Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new wastewater treatment plant

It was also a pleasure to see such universal support for this environmental upgrade from across the political spectrum. The type of support that will be required to successfully combat climate change and these related issues.

It would also be nice to see a complete banning of all gas powered leisure craft from the lake as well. This would also be a great step at the local level to minimize carbon emissions, noise pollution, and increasing safety for paddlers and swimmers. These are all prudent and necessary measures at keeping the average global temperature from rising past 1.5 C.

Arthur Green

Hope

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackCultus LakeLetter to the EditorLetters