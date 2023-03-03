Willow Reichelt (right) enjoying a few quiet minutes before the start of a Chilliwack School Board meeting. The new-look board met for the first time Monday (Nov. 7) and Reichelt was elected board chair. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: It is sad some people can’t listen to others’ opinions

‘Sad that we are unable to hear each others’ concerns without turning into a bully when we don’t agree’

I picked up The Progress (from Feb. 17) and noticed two articles, the editorial “Bullying is far too prevalent,” and across at the top of very next next page, Letters, “Reading can seriously damage your ignorance” by Pauline Harms.

I felt the second article was a great example of the first. Apparently trustees Richard Procee and Heather Maahs had a different opinion than Pauline Harms, so Pauline proceeded to attack them with derisive and belittling comments.

How sad that we are unable to hear each other’s concerns without turning into a bully when we don’t agree.

When will we be able to state an opinion that others don’t accept without being shut down or marginalized?

Inge Kopanke

