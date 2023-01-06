(ICBC)

(ICBC)

LETTER: ICBC’s no-fault insurance is ruining crash victim’s life

‘This is how a man dies and becomes homeless’

(Re: “ICBC pays Chilliwack man like a student because he was retraining when injured in a crash,” at www.theprogress.com on Dec. 21, 2022, and page 10 of this paper)

I just read your story on the man being paid as student.

I was making lumber in my backyard during the pandemic to create a cabin, and I sold some wood I had set aside when I was struggling to feed my three kids due to the lockdown on seafood shipping. I am a commercial diver, heavy equipment operator, and a class one driver with experience and formal training.

I was struck by a negligent driver who crossed a double solid line leaving me with brain damage, glasses, and a changed life forever.

They won’t be charged under the new system.

ICBC has their head in their bum and labelled me a level one sawmill operator. Subsequent payment is making me broke, bankrupt. I have three kids, one born just before the accident.

My wife, although a great partner, is not me. So our home life of chickens, making lumber, building shops, houses, gardens is all compromised.

ICBC advanced care has denied me moving assistance, handyman hiring, and childcare funding to keep my children in the school I have been paying for their whole lives.

Please don’t let another human slip through the cracks of ICBC. We were real. You could be next, and you would be treated like a criminal. They have zero regard for human life or decent ability to assist their clients. Each case manager is so overloaded. In my case they have denied the doctors, the occupational therapist and the neuro team I have and even severed at the end of November the payments to my family for supporting me in my home. We have a hobby farm of 10 acres, which requires upkeep.

ICBC said they would clear my front door, and do my gutters, but then retracted everything in November.

This is how a man dies and becomes homeless. As inflation climbs I have no way to save myself as the carpet is pulled from under me and the lead boots of the corporation are strapped to my feet as I dangle over the ocean.

Please help. I’m 100 per cent not at fault.

Brandon Reid

Courtney

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackICBCLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Chilliwack city council should cut its coat according to the cloth
Next story
LETTER: Too many lives are devalued, forgotten

Just Posted

Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
Update: Flood Hope Road at Richmond Hill to re-open after rockslide closure

The Pacific Institution is shown in this undated handout photo. A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at the B.C. correctional facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Institution
Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

Professional tree-planters were hired by City of Chilliwack to plant more than 13,000 trees at Chilliwack Creek and other creekside areas to improve habitat. (City of Chilliwack)
Wildlife habitat restored in Chilliwack by planting 13,502 cedar trees beside waterways

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Almost $11K in drugs seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford