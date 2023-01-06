LETTER: ICBC’s no-fault insurance is ruining crash victim’s life

(Re: “ICBC pays Chilliwack man like a student because he was retraining when injured in a crash,” at www.theprogress.com on Dec. 21, 2022, and page 10 of this paper)

I just read your story on the man being paid as student.

I was making lumber in my backyard during the pandemic to create a cabin, and I sold some wood I had set aside when I was struggling to feed my three kids due to the lockdown on seafood shipping. I am a commercial diver, heavy equipment operator, and a class one driver with experience and formal training.

I was struck by a negligent driver who crossed a double solid line leaving me with brain damage, glasses, and a changed life forever.

They won’t be charged under the new system.

ICBC has their head in their bum and labelled me a level one sawmill operator. Subsequent payment is making me broke, bankrupt. I have three kids, one born just before the accident.

My wife, although a great partner, is not me. So our home life of chickens, making lumber, building shops, houses, gardens is all compromised.

ICBC advanced care has denied me moving assistance, handyman hiring, and childcare funding to keep my children in the school I have been paying for their whole lives.

Please don’t let another human slip through the cracks of ICBC. We were real. You could be next, and you would be treated like a criminal. They have zero regard for human life or decent ability to assist their clients. Each case manager is so overloaded. In my case they have denied the doctors, the occupational therapist and the neuro team I have and even severed at the end of November the payments to my family for supporting me in my home. We have a hobby farm of 10 acres, which requires upkeep.

ICBC said they would clear my front door, and do my gutters, but then retracted everything in November.

This is how a man dies and becomes homeless. As inflation climbs I have no way to save myself as the carpet is pulled from under me and the lead boots of the corporation are strapped to my feet as I dangle over the ocean.

Please help. I’m 100 per cent not at fault.

Brandon Reid

Courtney

