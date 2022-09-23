LETTER: Hops story in The Progress was nice to see

‘I’m happy to hear that the industry is back and adding to the local economy’

Re: “Harvest time golden on the Sartori hop ranch,” Progress, Sept. 16, 2022.

As the great great granddaughter of Chilliwack pioneers (Jackman, Preston and Jinkerson among them), I spent several years of my childhood living just east of downtown Chilliwack and remember when hops were such a huge part of the agricultural community in the Chilliwack area, with acres and acres being dedicated to their production.

I’m happy to hear that the industry is back and adding to the local economy.

Thanks for the story, Jennifer.

Myrna McRae

Delta

