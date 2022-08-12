File photo

LETTER: Healthcare should be priority one for government spending

‘Let the steering wheel point to fixing he serious health-care issues and then other critical issues’

We frequently hear the B.C. government make an announcement of a new project in the province. The idiotic proposal was to spend $1 billion renewing the museum in our premier’s back yard. One he got all the backlash from many, many sources he announced he had made a mistake and would cancel that plan. This week they announced a new plan to clean up the rivers and beaches etc. which will cost us $3.8 million. While I would agree this is necessary one day but not now. How about prioritizing the spending on what should be the number one priority, which is health care.

We need to help people get the treatment they need faster, have a family doctor, and hopefully with better health care, and then live longer. That should be by far the biggest goal.

I wonder how many doctors or nurses we could get from another country for $3.8 million and help increase our current doctors income so they don’t leave or retire.

Let the steering wheel point to fixing he serious health-care issues and then other critical issues.

Tom Duncan

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

HealthcareLetter to the EditorLetters

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Eco-terrorists are changing no minds

Just Posted

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday Service in Chilliwack on Sunday, February 21, 2021. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
Trial begins for 3 Chilliwack church pastors fighting COVID gathering restriction tickets

RCMP investigators examine the scene in Chilliwack on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide at the car wash. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Mom asks judge for permission to hug her son’s killer in Chilliwack courtroom

Pamela Olsen, 27, is described as a Caucasian woman with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’4” (162 centimetres) tall and weighs 125 pounds (56 kg). She has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads ‘Darren.’ (RCMP handout)
27-year-old missing woman last seen in Chilliwack, known to frequent Abbotsford

Activists with Save Old Growth block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver in May 2022, calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia. (Canadian Press/HO-Save Old Growth)
EDITORIAL: Eco-terrorists are changing no minds