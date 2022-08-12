LETTER: Healthcare should be priority one for government spending

‘Let the steering wheel point to fixing he serious health-care issues and then other critical issues’

We frequently hear the B.C. government make an announcement of a new project in the province. The idiotic proposal was to spend $1 billion renewing the museum in our premier’s back yard. One he got all the backlash from many, many sources he announced he had made a mistake and would cancel that plan. This week they announced a new plan to clean up the rivers and beaches etc. which will cost us $3.8 million. While I would agree this is necessary one day but not now. How about prioritizing the spending on what should be the number one priority, which is health care.

We need to help people get the treatment they need faster, have a family doctor, and hopefully with better health care, and then live longer. That should be by far the biggest goal.

I wonder how many doctors or nurses we could get from another country for $3.8 million and help increase our current doctors income so they don’t leave or retire.

Let the steering wheel point to fixing he serious health-care issues and then other critical issues.

Tom Duncan

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

HealthcareLetter to the EditorLetters