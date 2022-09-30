LETTER: Government union was being dishonest

If they had to work in the private sector they would earn less and have to work harder

How about some honesty from the BCGEU.

According to this union’s ad, “public sector workers are quitting in huge numbers.”

Hogwash. If these workers were to quit and go to work in the private sector, they would probably earn less money and definitely have far fewer benefits.

Also, they would probably have to work harder than they do now.

In addition, they would not enjoy the security they now enjoy.

I realize that this is a part of bargaining, but there should be honesty in that too. This is nothing but a scare tactic.

I hope it backfires.

Rolf Van Nuys

Letter to the EditorLettersUnion wage deals